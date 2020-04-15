Resources
Raiford Helton Obituary
HELTON, Raiford D. Raiford D. Helton, 82, Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on April 13, 2020. He was born August 24, 1937, Carroll County, Georgia, son of the late Aubrey Lee and Ethel Kidd Helton. He retired from General Motors with 22 years, was a Cattle Farmer for many years, and was a member of Providence Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, Rickey Crews and grandson, Devin Crews. Survivors include children: Ronnie J. Crews, Jeff & Deborah Helton, and Randy & Kimberly Helton; brother, Nelson Helton; and grandchildren: Kayla Morehead, Kyle Crews, Kaitlyn Helton Stoddard, Taylor Crews, Ryan Helton, and Ross Helton. Private graveside services will be conducted Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 2:00 PM from Carroll Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to . Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 15, 2020
