WATKINS, Raines Wakeford Raines Wakeford Watkins, 81, of Atlanta, and formerly of Albany, died at her home Thursday, May 23, 2019. A native of Albany, Mrs. Watkins graduated from Albany High School in the Class of 1956. She is a 1960 graduate of Agnes Scott College. She was a licensed realtor in Albany since the 1980's. Mrs. Watkins was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Albany, GA. She was a past President and Sustainer Emeritus of the Junior League of Albany, Ga. She was the Chairman of the First Annual Albany Arts Festival, and a member of the Board of Directors, Albany Museum of Art. Mrs. Watkins served as an appointed member of the City of Albany Historic Preservation Commission. She also was Town Chair, National Society of the Colonial Dames of America in the State of Georgia. She was loved by all who knew her. Mrs. Watkins was preceded in death by her husband, James Porter Watkins, Jr.; parents Francis McDonald Wakeford and Loraine Rushin Wakeford; and sister Nancy Wakeford Hall. She is survived by two sons: James Porter Watkins, III and his wife Leslie, of Atlanta, Thomas Scott Watkins and his wife Pamela, Atlanta; 5 grandchildren: James Porter Watkins, IV, Clara Watkins, Elizabeth Watkins, Thomas Watkins, and John Watkins, all of Atlanta; and two siblings, Francis McDonald Wakeford, III of Albany, GA, and Betsy Wakeford Thompson of Houston, TX. The funeral service will be Sunday, May 26, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church. Those desiring may send memorials to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 212 N. Jefferson St., Albany, GA 31701. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 25, 2019