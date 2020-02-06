|
BOBO, Rev. Ralph Rev. Ralph Bobo, age 94, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Genelle (Nell) Tant Bobo, son, Rev. William Richard Bobo and his wife, Nell, grandchildren, Rev. Aaron Richard Bobo (Ashley), Hannah Elizabeth Bobo Dyer (Robby), Samantha Feinberg, Michelle Feinberg, great grandchildren, Analeigh Rae Bobo, Alizabeth Bobo, Allison Bobo, Molly Dyer, and Brooke Dyer. A funeral service will be held Saturday, Feb. 8, at 11 AM, at Ramah First Baptist Church with remains placed instate at 10 AM; Dr. William O. (Bill) Priester, Rev. Richard Bobo, and Rev. Aaron Bobo officiating. Interment will follow at Holly Hill Memorial Park. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 5 PM - 7 PM, at Parrott Funeral Home & Crematory, 770-964-4800.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 6, 2020