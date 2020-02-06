Services
Parrott Funeral Home
8355 Senoia Road
Fairburn, GA 30213
(770) 964-4800
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Parrott Funeral Home
8355 Senoia Road
Fairburn, GA 30213
Lying in State
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ramah First Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Ramah First Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Bobo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph Bobo


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ralph Bobo Obituary
BOBO, Rev. Ralph Rev. Ralph Bobo, age 94, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Genelle (Nell) Tant Bobo, son, Rev. William Richard Bobo and his wife, Nell, grandchildren, Rev. Aaron Richard Bobo (Ashley), Hannah Elizabeth Bobo Dyer (Robby), Samantha Feinberg, Michelle Feinberg, great grandchildren, Analeigh Rae Bobo, Alizabeth Bobo, Allison Bobo, Molly Dyer, and Brooke Dyer. A funeral service will be held Saturday, Feb. 8, at 11 AM, at Ramah First Baptist Church with remains placed instate at 10 AM; Dr. William O. (Bill) Priester, Rev. Richard Bobo, and Rev. Aaron Bobo officiating. Interment will follow at Holly Hill Memorial Park. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 5 PM - 7 PM, at Parrott Funeral Home & Crematory, 770-964-4800.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ralph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parrott Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -