CHANDLER, Ralph H. Ralph Hartley Chandler, 86, of Stone Mountain passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019. He was born on July 10, 1932 in Champaign, IL to the late Floyd Lee Chandler and Rosalie Goolsbee Chandler. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Margaret Sue Parker Chandler. Survivors include his children, Sharon Boyd, Synthia Sway (Maury) and Scott Chandler; 10 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 1 pm in the chapel of Wages & Sons Funeral Home with visitation two hours prior, from 11 am to 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions in Ralph's memory may be made to the Yaarab Shrine Hospital Fund, 400 Ponce De Leon Avenue, N.E Atlanta, Georgia 30308. Wages & Sons Stone Mountain Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.WagesandSons.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 8, 2019