GAITHER, Ralph Norman Ralph Norman Gaither, age 100 of Marietta, Georgia passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Survivors include his loving wife of 77 years, Earline Wood, a daughter, Judy Gaither of Marietta and son and daughter-in-law, Ralph Alan and Dr. Kimberly Barrow Gaither of Dallas, Georgia and two grandsons, Matthew Gaither (Sarah Jane) of Canton, Georgia and Jacob Gaither (Christine) of Dallas, Georgia and four great grandchildren. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a public memorial service will be held at a later date. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.GeorgiaMemorialPark.com Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2000 Cobb Parkway SE, Marietta, GA 30060. 770-432-0771.


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
