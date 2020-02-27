|
|
GILLIAM, Ralph C. Ralph C. Gilliam of Alpharetta, GA and formerly of Greenville, SC, passed away on February 22, 2020. He was born in Newberry, South Carolina on July 6, 1937 to the late Ora Lee and Lonnie B. Gilliam. He graduated from Newberry College and taught in Greenville County Schools for 30 years. He was also a member of the South Carolina National Guard and a member of the 246th Army Band. He played in several dance bands throughout his career. After retiring from teaching, he worked for Palmetto Microfilm Systems as office manager for upstate South Carolina. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Barbara Gilliam, sister-in-law Maree Gilliam of Lexington, SC, sons Mark and his wife Jami of Alpharetta, GA, and Todd and his wife Kim of Peachtree Corners, GA, grandchildren, Taylor, Chandler, Haley, Audrey and Carsen. The family will receive friends on Feb. 28, 2020 from 6 - 8 PM, at Roswell Funeral Home, 950 Mansell Road, Roswell, GA. A memorial service will be held on Feb. 29, 2020 at 11 AM, at Cross of Life Lutheran Church, 1000 Hembree Road, Roswell, GA 30076, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cross of Life Lutheran Church.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 27, 2020