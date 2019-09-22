|
|
GRIECO, Ralph Ralph Peter Grieco age 77, went home to be with his Savior on August 28th, 2019 in Roswell, GA. Ralph was born in Queens, New York on May 21, 1942 to Ralph and Eleanor Grieco. At 45 he learned of his biological father Bill Hanka, whom he formed an endearing relationship with. Independent from the beginning he stayed in Florida by himself attending Miami Beach High School where he first learned how to play tennis, a game that would change the trajectory of his life. He would eventually earn a scholarship at Rollins College where he studied physics, earned an MBA and met his first wife of 15 years Marta Jones, also the mother of his two children. He finished his education studying engineering at Columbia University. He began his career at Southern Bell and for the next 38 years he was a leader and mentor to many. It was at Bellsouth he met his wife of 22 years Kristy Grieco and if you knew them during those years you may have been lucky enough to catch them burning up the dance floor swing dancing to the Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy. He relocated to Roswell, Georgia and continued to hone his craft excelling to the top of the rankings in the ALTA tennis league to be ranked 11th in the nation for his age group. He also loved his golf game and played regularly until the very last day he was able to walk this earth. Another of Ralph's many talents was photography. If you knew him even for a day he most likely has a photo of you somewhere. A most relevant addition to his life was his faith journey through Bible Study Fellowship classes. It brought him such joy to learn about Christ and share his faith. He loved pouring into people and never hesitating to lend a hand. He loved his family as well as creating traditions that brought them together. Survivors include his wife; Kristy Grieco, children; Bob Grieco (Andrea) and Lisa Grieco Sandusky (Sam), siblings; Karen Groth, Linda Freisitzer (Norbert), Rick Grieco (Susan), Craig Hanka (Santha), Bruce Hanka, grandchildren; Marti, Danny, Carlina, Alessa, Kendal, Jennifer, Luis and Antonio. A Memorial Gathering will be held from 1 until 4 PM, on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Roswell Funeral Home. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to: All About Cats Rescue, www.allaboutcatsrescue.org, www.paypal.me/AllAboutCats. Atlanta Step Up Society, https://www.atlantastepupsociety.org/donations1/donations.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 22, 2019