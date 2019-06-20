HULL, Ralph Ralph Lewis Hull, 89 of Conyers, died in faith Monday, June 17, 2019. He was born in Covington, GA, son of the late Ralph and Ruth Mann Hull. He was a long-time member of Rockdale Baptist Church and a current member of First Baptist Conyers. He proudly served in the Navy during the Korean War. He retired for the U.S. Postal Service in 1990. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Margaret Chaffin and Cassie Potts; his brother, Zack Hull. Lewis is survived by his wife of 68 years, Helen Freeman Hull; daughters, Patsy Payne and husband, Ben of Eatonton, GA; Becky Heck and husband, Stuart of Bonneau, SC; and son, Eddie Hull and wife, Tami of Conyers, GA. Nine grandchildren; Jason Payne, Kelli Smith, Wendi Hauser, Amy Lynn, Scot Pippin, Derek Pippin, Kyle Heck, Dillon Heck, and Kevin Hull. Fifteen great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at First Baptist Conyers with Rev. John Link officiating. Family will receive friends between 10:00 and 11:30 am followed by the Celebration Service at 11:30 am. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to New Work Foundation - Stone Mountain Baptist Association, P.O. Box 911, Conyers, GA 30012 or at www.newworkfoundation.com for the purpose of planting new churches. The family extends a special thank you to the staff of Merryvale Assisted Living as well as Bridgeway Hospice. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary