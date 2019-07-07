JONES, Jr., Ralph N. Ralph N. Jones, Jr. passed away on July 4, 2019 at his home in Canterbury Court Retirement Community in Atlanta, Georgia. He was born in Joplin, Missouri, the eldest child of Jane and Ralph N Jones, Sr. He was reared in Russellville, Arkansas and always regarded this as his native state, along with maintaining a second home in the Ozarks. He spent most of his adult life in Atlanta, although enjoyed living experiences in Little Rock, AR, Columbia, SC, St. Louis, Mo, Dallas, Tx, Minneapolis, MN and San Francisco, CA. He served in the US Navy during WWII, aboard an aircraft carrier in the Pacific and was present in Tokyo Bay at the time of the Japanese surrender on Sept. 2, 1945. After the war he returned to college, attending Arkansas Tech, then graduating from the University of Arkansas. He was excited and honored by being selected to be the commencement speaker at Arkansas Tech University in May of 1978. His 37-year career in business was with Equifax, Inc. After 20 years of service in several key regional areas he came to the home office in Atlanta. For the next 17 years, as one of the key executives of the company, retiring as President, he provided direction to essential marketing, human resources, public relations and community relations issues. He also served as a member of the board of directors of the Atlanta Chamber of Commerce, the Southern Center for Intl Studies, Literacy Action and Boy Scouts of America. Ralph was a member of the Cathedral of St. Philip and the Cherokee Town and Country Club. He is survived by his wife Hazel Hankins Jones, the love of his life for 72 years, his daughter Nancy Jane Lee Jones (Warren Hull), son Stuart Munday Jones (Kathy), grandchildren Nash Pritchett, Danielle Jones Holman (Jason) and Carter N Jones. Ralph was an Eagle Scout, and an avid sportsman with great enthusiasm for golf, hunting and fishing. Memorial services for Ralph N Jones will be conducted at the Canterbury Court Chapel on Monday July 8 at 4pm, and at a later date, an interment in Oaklawn Cemetery in Russellville, Arkansas through Shinn Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Heifer International, PO Box 8058 Little Rock AR 72203. Please sign online guestbook at fischerfuneralcare.com. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 7, 2019