Services
Palmetto Funeral Home
2049 Carolina Place Drive
Fort Mill, SC 29708
803-802-7788
Service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 PM
Northlake Church of Christ
Tucker, GA
Resources
Ralph Reavis Obituary
REAVIS, Ralph W. Ralph W. Reavis, of Fort Mill, SC, formerly of Atlanta & Avondale Estates, GA, passed at home on Dec. 21, 2019. Survivors include his wife, Maureen Reavis; daughters, Katie Proulx (Ryan Dooley) & Maura Carpinello (Greg); grandchildren, Andrew, Dominic & Joshua Carpinello; nieces, Julie Reavis Thigpen & Lisa Reavis Yawn; 2 aunts & many dear cousins & friends. Ralph is predeceased by his parents, Leland H. & Rhea Farmer Reavis & brother, Leland Horace Reavis. Ralph retired after a 28-year career at General Motors & was an active member of the UAW. Services will be at 2 PM, Sat., Jan. 25 at Northlake Church of Christ in Tucker, GA with interment to follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Tucker. www.palmettofh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 19, 2020
