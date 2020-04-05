|
VISCO, Ralph W. Ralph W. Visco, age 80 of Woodstock, passed away at home on March 31, 2020. Born on October 17th in Hackensack, New Jersey to the late Ralph and Florence Visco, Ralph was a home-loving family man. He grew up in West Palm Beach, Florida which is where his love for the beach and saltwater began. Ralph attended Palm Beach High School and later graduated from the University of Florida, where he received a Masters of Business Administration. His career was spent in the financial industry where he guided many people to success. Ralph might say the highlight of his career was meeting his wife, Connie, of over 31 years, while working together. They later gave up their active Atlanta social life to move to the suburbs where they would raise a family. His kids will always remember him as an armchair coach for many sports and a devout fan of the Florida Gators and Atlanta Braves. Due to the recent COVID-19 world pandemic, all his friends and family joke that he subconsciously could no longer survive in a world with no live sporting events. Ralph is survived by his wife, Connie Visco; children, Tebbi Purvis (Bryant) of Winston Salem, NC., Travis Grainger (Megan) of Ponte Vedra Beach, Fl., Katie Visco and Carson Visco both of Atlanta; grandchildren, Will Purvis, Abby Purvis, Bennett Grainger, Merritt Grainger and Anson Grainger; sister, Linda Mathison of Bend, OR; nephew, Brian Marquis and niece, Mielle Gagne; as well as his beloved dogs, Bode and Toby. A celebration of Ralph's life will be at a later date. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Roswell. 770-645-1414. Www.northsidechapel.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 5, 2020