BLISS, Ralph W. Ralph W. Bliss, age 84 of Duluth, died July 10, 2019. Mr. Bliss was born in Dubuque, Iowa and was a retired engineer with AT&T. He was a proud graduate of Georgia Tech and attended all Tech events! He also loved to travel, having seen the entire United States and countless places across the world. He is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Vernette Cagle Bliss of Duluth; by his three daughter, Samantha Walls (Terry) of Duluth, Stefanie Aber (Kenny) of Wall, NJ and Patricia Jocham (Chris) of Johns Creek; grandchildren, Danny, Jennifer, Joshua, Laurie, Riley and Delaney; brothers, Nate Bliss (Jane) of Cape Coral, FL, Robert Bliss (Judy) of Morganton, NC. and numerous nephews and a niece. He was preceded in death by his sister Nancy Hanauer and her husband Bill. A Ramblin' Wreck celebration of his life is planned for later this year. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.billheadfuneralhome.com. Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory Duluth Chapel, 770-476-2535. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 14, 2019