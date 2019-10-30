|
MACON, Rammon Mark Rammon Mark Macon, age 30, passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at his home in Douglasville, GA. He was born on April 18, 1989 in Rhea County. Rammon was preceded in death by his mother, Frances Ann Messer. Rammon lived in Douglasville, GA but his hometown was Dayton, TN. He was a graduate of Rhea County High School, Class of 2007, ROTC, Pentathlon Team, Raiders, and Color Guard. He served with the US Marine Corps for eight years as a Sergeant with the Infantry, and then as a Recruiter and Martial Arts Instructor. He served with 1st Platoon, India Company, 3rd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment. He was awarded the Combat Action Ribbon (Afghanistan), Presidential Unit Citation-Navy, Joint Meritorious Unit Award, Navy Unit Commendation, Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal (W/2 stars), Iraq Campaign Medal (W/1 star), Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon (3), and the NATO Medal-ISAF Afghanistan. Rammon was currently enrolled at Mercer University in Atlanta, GA for Bachelors of Business Management and employed at HD Supply White Cap since 2015. He volunteered with Shepherd's Men (charitable organization that raises money for PTSD and TBI). Rammon loved the Tennessee Titans and Volunteers, UFC, riding his Harley Davidson and playing with his children. He was a member of the Midway Church Villa Rica, GA. He is survived by his wife, Jessica L Macon (Bicht) of Douglasville, GA; his children, Tytan and Adlee Macon and their mother Nikole Macon all of Villa Rica, GA; his brother, Bryan Macon of Dayton, TN; sister, Maria Aispuro of Dayton, TN; his granny, Susie Brown of Dayton, TN; aunt, Trish (late David) Lawson of Dayton, TN; stepfather, Francisco Aispuro of Dayton, TN; adoptive family, mom, Lois Mae (Don Mathis) Kingsley Walling of Evensville, TN; and sister, Christina (Chris) Stanley of Myrtle Beach, SC. Funeral services for Rammon will be held Friday afternoon at 1 PM, in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Travis Ellis officiating. He will be laid to rest in Chattanooga National Cemetery with the United States Marine Corps providing honors. Please share your memories of Rammon on his online guest register at www.vanderwallfh.com. The family is being cared for by the Vanderwall Funeral Home where they will receive friends Friday after 11 AM. The family asks that memorial contributions be made in Rammon's name, to the Shepherd's Men, www.shepherdsmen.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 30, 2019