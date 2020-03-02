|
HAILEY, Ramona J. Ramona J. Hailey, retired educator, age 76, passed away unexpectedly Friday, February 21, 2020 in Henry County, GA. She is survived by her daughters, Zanetta Hailey, Dr. Anisa Hailey, granddaughter, Tori Hailey and sister, Zehline Davis all of Georgia. Other surviving siblings include Patricia Giles, Suzette James of Charleston, WV, and Charles Rush of Cincinatti, OH. She was predeceased by her husband Lieutenant Colonel (Ret.) John F. Hailey and sister, Mary Goldie Kennedy of California. Funeral arrangements will be organized by Sylvain Funeral Home with services held at St. Phillip African Methodist Episcopal Church on Wednesday, March 4, at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made thru the following link: https://form.jotform.com/Hailey2/ramona-j-hailey-fund.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 2, 2020