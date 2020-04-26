Services
Randall Baras Obituary
BARAS, Randall Randall "Randy" Stuart Baras born June 22, 1959 and passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020. He is survived by his daughter Miranda (Jordan) Baras Morrison, stepson Zach (Alexandra) French and grandson Tanner French, former spouse and lifelong friend Brooke French, mother Monica Segal, brother Jeff (Hani) Baras, sister Lisa (Jeff) Stark and his nephews Yonatan and Ariel Baras and Hayden Stark. Born in Chattanooga, raised in Memphis and spent his adult life in Atlanta selling chemicals for Original 7. He fully enjoyed life and always had a smile on his face. He will be missed by many. He was buried next to his father and the funeral was officiated by his cousin Rabbi Ron Segal of Temple Sinai Atlanta. Donations may be sent to Temple Sinai (Rabbi Ron Segal discretionary fund), Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or MS Institute at Shepherd Center Atlanta. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 26, 2020
