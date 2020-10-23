Randall Benton

BENTON, Randall Keith



Mr. Randall Keith Benton was born January 29, 1964 in Gary, IN, to the late Joe Benton, Jr., and the late Charity Sabrina Outlaw Benton. Randall made his transition on October 16, 2020 in Atlanta, GA.



Randall started his professional career in Sales at IBM and later joined Intel Corporation in Chicago, IL. At Intel Corporation, he was a Global Sales Manager with responsibility for the North American Continent. In 2003, Randall decided to pursue his lifetime entrepreneurial interests in Real Estate and founded Tribeca Partners, launching his Real Estate conglomerate in Atlanta, Georgia.



Randall leaves to cherish his memories his son, Alexander Keith Benton, his siblings, Alaina Benton-Smith, Alencia Benton-Knight, Jackie Benton, John Henry Benton, Glenda King, Clyde Benton, and Bridget Bowie., and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.



The Celebration of Life will be 2 PM, Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Smith Bizzell and Warner Funeral Home, 4209 Grant St., Gary, IN. Visitation will be Friday, October 23, 2020 from 12 PM - 8 PM. Burial will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery.



