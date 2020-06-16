EDWARDS, Randall Allen "Randy" Randall Allen "Randy" Edwards, age 76, of Marietta, passed away Saturday June 13, 2020 in a Marietta Hospital. Mr. Edwards was born January 8, 1944 in Rome, GA, a son of the late Ernest W. Edwards, and Lois Littlejohn Edwards. As a child he grew up during the 1950s and early 60s. The things he remembered the most were roaming around North Rome on his bicycles with his many good friends. He was a member of North Rome United Methodist Church. Mr. Edwards receive his B.S. degree in Business Administration in 1966 from Berry College. That same year he was married to his wife, Faye and started to work for the U.S. General Accounting office (GAO), interrupted by two years in the U.S. Army, where he received a honorable discharge from the Army in 1968. Mr. Edwards went to work for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia (BCBSGA) in Columbus, GA, in 1969, he worked for BCBSGA for over 31 years and spent the last 12 years of his career as the Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. He made many lifelong friendships at BCBSGA and achieved his goals during his career. Mr. Edwards hobbies included reading novels, watching NASCAR races, UGA football and trying to beat the stock market. He was preceded in death by his brother, Eddie Edwards. Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Faye Fowler Edwards, daughter Deitra Faye Edwards, brother, Scottie (Carol) Edwards, grandchildren, Katlyn Hallenbeck, and Zackery Hill, several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral service will be held at 2:30 PM, Wednesday June 17, 2020 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Jeffrey Brown, officiating. Interment will follow in East View Cemetery, with Shanklin-Attaway Post Five Honor Guard conducting full military graveside honors. The family will receive friends from 12:30 PM until 2:30 PM, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, GA 30165. Donations my be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 41 Perimeter Center, E#550, Atlanta, GA 30346 or the family will accept flowers. Pallbearers include the following gentlemen and are asked to meet at the funeral home by 2 PM, Wednesday, Wallace Kite, Rusty Shuler, Greg Shuler, Dawayne Edwards, Otha Youngblood, Hugh Stedman, Phil Jones, Jerry Juneau, Joseph Fowler, Tom Kinser, and John Harris. Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net to post tributes. Parnick Jennings, Sr. 's Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangemtens.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 16, 2020.