Services
Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services
1410 Hwy 138 SW
Riverdale, GA 30296
770-907-8548
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
12:30 PM
Trinity Community Church
10879 Tara Blvd
Hampton, GA
Randall Greenfield


1955 - 2020
Randall Greenfield Obituary
GREENFIELD, Randall Memorial Service celebrating the life of Randall E. Greenfield will be held 12:30 PM, Friday, January 17, 2020. Trinity Community Church, 10879 Tara Blvd., Hampton, GA 30228. Rev. Teresa Pugh officiating. He leaves to cherish his memories, wife: Linda D. Greenfield, Son, Paul E. Greenfield, Daughters, Dr. Kimberly Greenfield, Kynesha Lester, Randesha Greenfield, Stepson, Stephen K. Clark, Mother: Doris Blassingame Greenfield- Bruton and a host of other relatives and friends. Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services, 1410 Hwy. 138 SW, Riverdale, GA 30296. 770 - 907 - 8548.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 16, 2020
