PORTER, Randall Odith Randall Odith Porter age 77, of Buckeye Creek Farm in Hickory Flat, GA, passed peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. His eldest daughter Wendy Porter McLanahan welcomed him as he joined her in Heaven. Randall is survived by his wife Liz Porter and his first wife Joyce Williams Porter, his children Stacey Porter Cravey, David Porter, Hal Rottenberg, Melissa Rottenberg, TJ Rottenberg, and their spouses, sister Caroline Porter Thames, 16 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. Randall was a giving man who loved his family and friends dearly. His more recent joys were the simple pleasures of grandchildren's smiles and relaxing days on the farm. He had a larger than life personality, always enjoyed a good laugh, and had a smile that lit up the room. He was an avid warbird aviator and could often be found with his fellow "Georgia Boys" flying in airshows across the country. Randall and friends established Air Acres Museum to restore and fly vintage military aircraft, making these great warbirds available to the public, and he was a founding member of EAA Warbird Squadron 17. His legacy of promoting aerospace education and honoring those who served our great country will live on forever. Randall attended Georgia Tech's School of Aeronautical Engineering, received an Associate of Business from Georgia State University, and a Bachelor of Humanities from Reinhardt University. Randall cofounded Fulton Concrete Company, which then merged with Vulcan Materials Company after 37 years of his leadership. He was active in his community for many years, through service as a member of the Reinhardt University Board of Trustees, Chairman of the Board for First Colony Bank, North Fulton Regional Hospital Board of Directors, North Fulton Rotary Club, Fayette County Masonic Lodge 711, and a life member of the Yaarab Shine. The family is receiving guests at Hagan Chapel, Waleska United Methodist Church on the campus of Reinhardt University (7340 Reinhardt College Parkway), Saturday, Feb. 29, at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Randall's honor to the Reinhardt University Institutional Scholarship fund.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 27, 2020