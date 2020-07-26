QUINTRELL, Randall D. On July 23, 2020, Randy Quintrell, loving husband and father of three, passed away from cancer at 65. Randy was born to Jim and Marie Quintrell on February 9, 1955 at Crawford Long Hospital. Mr. Quintrell attended Clemson University on a baseball scholarship; where he was on the ACC All Conference team (1975, 1976) and pitched 24 straight, scoreless innings, a 25 year record. He graduated from Clemson in 1977 with a B.S. degree, magna cum laude. Randy received his M.S. in wildlife ecology from UGA's Warnell School of Forest Resources and while working as a fisheries biologist with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, he met the love of his life, Nancy Murphy. Mr. Quintrell received his J.D., magna cum laude, in 1985 from the UGA School of Law and was a member of the Order of the Coif. Mr. Quintrell built a 35 year career as an environmental lawyer and spent 30 years at Sutherland, Asbill, and Brennan, now Eversheds-Sutherland, assisting clients in complex matters before the EPA, Georgia EPD, and the Georgia Public Service Commission. He was privileged to serve as chief counsel for the Georgia Industrial Group, Georgia Construction Aggregates Association, Georgia Paper and Forest Products Association, the China Clay Producers Association, and the Georgia Mining Association, which honored him with a Lifetime Achievement Award. Mr. Quintrell's peers selected him as a member of the Best Lawyers in America in the environmental area. Mr. Quintrell served on Pace Academy's Board of Trustees and was a member of Northside United Methodist Church. A quiet and humble gentleman, Mr. Quintrell's actions spoke volumes about his integrity, discipline, and kindness. Randy was most content surrounded by loved ones and nature. He especially enjoyed time with his family and friends on Lake Blue Ridge. Randy is survived by his wife of 39 years, Nancy Murphy Quintrell; his son, Bailey Quintrell (Mary Ann); two daughters, Elisabeth Sweeney (Wyck) and Claire Quintrell; and one granddaughter. One sister, Susie Pressley (Kenneth), survives him. A private memorial service is planned and a celebration of life will be held in 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Emory's Winship Cancer Institute.