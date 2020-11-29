1/1
Randall Smith
SMITH, Randall Joseph "Randy"

Randy Smith of Atlanta passed away on November 26th at the age of 70. He was an active member of Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church and was a member and past president of the Druid Hills Lions Club where he received the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award. He was also a member and past president of the Constructions Specifications Institute (Atlanta chapter). He loved collecting coins and stamps and built miniature houses. He is survived by his daughter Lauren, granddaughters Mathilde & Adelaide, his sister Andrea, brothers Evan and Brian, and his former wife Ann Barnard, who was by his side until the end. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and June Smith, and son Darrell Bryant. A service will be held in July. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Darrell Bryant Fund at Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church. The family thanks the staff of The Orchard, Agape Hospice Care, Dr. Ed Trizzino and Mike and Linda Nelson for their friendship. Condolences can be sent to www.asturner.com [asturner.com] (AS Turner & Sons, Decatur)

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
