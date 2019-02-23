|
|
SNYDER, Randolf Lewis "Randy" Randy Snyder born July 31, 1953 in Atlanta passed away on February 1 7&,, 2019 in Daytona Beach, FL after a long illness. He attended Chamblee High School and John Marshall Law School. Randy is survived by his sons and daughter, Edmund Snyder, Erika Martin and Andrew Snyder of Daytona Beach and his four grand children Benjamin Snyder, Matthew Snyder, Gabriel Martin and Michael Martin. Randy is also survived by his sisters Ellen Snyder, Julie Snyder Grainger and brothers Cliff Snyder and Sammy Snyder, along with their spouses Mark Grainger, Susan Snyder and Christina Snyder. Randy is also survived by his aunt Mary Redmond of Yulee, FL. Randy will be remembered for his great sense of humor; his love of his children and grandchildren; flying; history; and of course, a cold beer! Randy spent many years in the Automotive Industry and established many friends in both the Atlanta and Daytona Beach area.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 23, 2019