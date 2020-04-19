Services
Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery Winkenhofer Chapel
2000 Cobb Pkwy SE
Marietta, GA 300603759
(770) 432-0771
Resources
More Obituaries for Randy Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Randy Martin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Randy Martin Obituary
MARTIN, Randy Mr. Randy Thomas Martin, age 60, of Smyrna, passed away April 11, 2020. He was a member of Smyrna American Legion Post 160 and was preceded in death by his brother, Victor Martin. Survived by his children, James Lee Martin, Deidra Lewis, and her husband, Joel Lewis; Siblings, Elizabeth Miller, Edward Martin, Vernice Deloney, Rick Martin, Rex Martin; grandchildren, Jacob, Bryson and Braylon Harlow, Kaori Laarbee and Korbin Martin. Private services will be held and a memorial service will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.GeorgiaMemorialPark.com. Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2000 Cob Parkway SE, Marietta, GA 30060. 770-432-0771.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Randy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -