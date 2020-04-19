|
|
MARTIN, Randy Mr. Randy Thomas Martin, age 60, of Smyrna, passed away April 11, 2020. He was a member of Smyrna American Legion Post 160 and was preceded in death by his brother, Victor Martin. Survived by his children, James Lee Martin, Deidra Lewis, and her husband, Joel Lewis; Siblings, Elizabeth Miller, Edward Martin, Vernice Deloney, Rick Martin, Rex Martin; grandchildren, Jacob, Bryson and Braylon Harlow, Kaori Laarbee and Korbin Martin. Private services will be held and a memorial service will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.GeorgiaMemorialPark.com. Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2000 Cob Parkway SE, Marietta, GA 30060. 770-432-0771.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 19, 2020