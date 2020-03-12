Resources
TERRY, Randy Celebration of Life for Mr. Randy Terry will be held Friday, March 13, 2020, 11 AM, at Elizabeth Baptist Church, 1437 GA-138, Conyers, GA. His remains will lie in state at 10 AM, until the hour of service. Burial at Hillandale Memorial Gardens. Visitation today, Thursday, March 12, from 1 PM - 8 PM, at Gregory B. Levett & Sons, Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034. 404-241-5656. Please visit our website to extend condolences. www.levettfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 12, 2020
