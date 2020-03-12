Services
Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. - South DeKalb Cha
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy.
Decatur, GA 30034
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. - South DeKalb Cha
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy.
Decatur, GA 30034
View Map
Lying in State
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Elizabeth Baptist Church
1437 GA Hwy 138
Conyers, GA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Elizabeth Baptist Church
1437 GA Hwy 138
Conyers, GA
View Map
Randy Terry Obituary
TERRY, Randy Celebration of Life for Mr. Randy Terry will be held Friday, March 13, 2020, 11 AM, at Elizabeth Baptist Church, 1437 GA-138, Conyers, GA. His remains will lie in state at 10 AM, until the hour of service. Burial at Hillandale Memorial Gardens. Visitation today, Thursday, March 12, from 1 PM - 8 PM, at Gregory B. Levett & Sons, Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034. 404-241-5656. Please visit our website to extend condolences. www.levettfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 12, 2020
