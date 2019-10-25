|
|
SIMMONS, Raphael Raphael Emmett Simmons, age 64, passed at Phillips Towers Decatur, GA, on October 21, 2019. Raphael was born September 4, 1955 in Chapel Hill, NC. The Son of the late Dr. and Mrs. J.S. Simmons, Sr. He is survived by siblings, James S. Simmons, Jr. (Pamela), of Stone Mountain. George D. Simmons Winston, of Salem, NC. Barbara Simmons, of Washington, DC. Erin Simmons Johnson (Farris), of Athens, and Cheryl Simmons, of Alexandria, VA. Service 11 AM, Monday, October 28, 2019, at Gregory B. Levett and sons Funeral Home Flat Shoals Chapel, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur. Visitation from 9 until 11 AM on morning of service. Interment October 29, 2019, Sanford, NC. Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. 404 - 241 - 5656.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 25, 2019