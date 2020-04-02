|
|
CLAUSER, Ray Arthur Ray Arthur Clauser passed away in his home in Dunwoody Ga with family by his side on March 27, 2020. He was 90 years old. He is survived by his wife Patricia, son Jeff, brother's Russell and Curt and sister Dorothy (Taft). Ray was born in Oley Pennsylvania, one of six children to Reynold and Anna Clauser. He served in the US Army during the Korean War and then went on to Penn State University where he graduated with honors in Industrial Engineering. He spent most of his career with IBM in Atlanta as a meeting planner, a job he really loved. He was a very outgoing, social man, always wanting to talk and make friends with anyone he came across. His smiling face and demeanor will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers please feel free to give to the Georgia Prostate Cancer Coalition, a place where my dad frequently volunteered. Thank you.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 2, 2020