CORLEY, Sr., Ray Franklin Mr. Ray Franklin Corley, Sr. age 77 of Conyers passed away June 19th, 2019. Mr. Corley was a member of Victorious Life Church in Conyers. He was preceded in death by his wife: Blanch W. Corley. He is survived by his children: Ray Franklin Corley, Jr. (Vicki) of Sharpsburg, Jonathan Edward Corley (Lori) of Newnan and Catherine Annette Van Horn (Christopher Scott) of Lithonia; brother: James Ralph Corley (Clarissa) of Manchester; grandchildren: Alex Corley, Mitchell Corley, Justin Van Horn, Tyler Van Horn and Hannah Farr; great grandchildren: Weston, Kaydon, Hudson and Sammy. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, June 22, 2019 in the Chapel of Ford-Stewart Funeral Home with Minister Tommy Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM, Friday, June 22, 2019 at the funeral home. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 21, 2019