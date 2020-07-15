Ray David Dickerson, age 82, of Roanoke, VA, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020. He served his country in the United States Navy. Ray retired from Norfolk Southern after 31 years of service. Ray was born on May 6, 1938 in Lynchburg, VA to the late Aubrey Leonard and Emma Virginia Whitten Dickerson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wives, Elizabeth Ann Dickerson and Frances Ann Dickerson. Ray is survived by his wife, Alma G. Dickerson, sons, David Ray Dickerson (Linda) of Gaithersburg, MD, and Scott Whitten Dickerson (Lee Anne) of Woodstock, GA, grandchildren, Jennifer Dickerson Finney, Christopher Dickerson, and Jordan Dickerson, great-grandchild, Julian Samonte, sisters, Sandra Faulkner (Gerald) of Greensboro, NC, and Diane Smith (Basil) of Helena, AL. The family would like to give a special thank you to Lewis-Gale Medical Center 3 West, Friendship Health and Rehab South Wing 4, Good Samaritan Hospice, Dr. Lawrence K. Monahan, and special friends, Myrna and Shannon Barnes. A Graveside Service will be held at 11 AM, on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cave Spring Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 20181, Roanoke, VA 24018 or online at https://www.csrescue.org/donate
. Arrangements are being handled by Oakey's Funeral Service - South Chapel, Roanoke, VA, (540) 989-3131. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.