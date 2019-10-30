|
WHITE, Ray Ray White of Marietta, Georgia died on October 10, 2019 after deeply grieving the death of his wife just 73 days earlier. He was born on June 11, 1927 in Buffalo, New York to Arthur Martin White and Henrietta C. Heman. He attended local Buffalo schools and enlisted in the Navy while a senior in high school during World War II. He served aboard the aircraft carrier USS Franklin D. Roosevelt for two years. Upon discharge, he graduated with a B.A. in History from the University of Buffalo which is now known as the State University of New York at Buffalo. On April 28, 1956, he married Marilyn Jeanne Wirt also of Buffalo, NY. During his career, he was employed in the retail field of home furnishings as a buyer and merchandise manager at department and specialty stores in Buffalo, Schenectady, New York, Baltimore, Maryland, and Atlanta, Georgia. He was recognized for his charm and warmth and often remembered repeat customers and their furniture needs. Ray was a regular blood donor and gave over 100 pints to the American Red Cross. He also was a faithful member and volunteer at Holy Innocents' Episcopal Church where he served as a chalice bearer, lay reader, ESL teacher, choir member and thrift shop helper. Upon retirement from retail, he volunteered with the Georgia Radio Reading Service and his voice brought to life newspapers and books for the visually impaired clients of the GRRS. Ray enjoyed traveling the world with his wife, Marilyn and they visited more than 40 countries in Europe, Central and South America. They also visited Puerta Vallarta, Mexico for more than 25 years. Their Marietta home was host to numerous international visitors at Christmas and year-long exchange students from Finland, Brazil and Japan. Ray is survived by three daughters, Jacquelyn Nunneley (John), Elaine Morgan, and Susan Dolan (Duffy); five grandchildren, Michael and Davis Nunneley, Sophie Morgan, and Ava and Maeve Dolan. A memorial service honoring the life of Ray White with interment of ashes will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Holy Innocents' Episcopal Church in Sandy Springs, GA with a reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the Rector's Discretionary Fund, Holy Innocents' Episcopal Church, 805 Mt. Vernon Hwy., Atlanta, GA 30327.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 30, 2019