Carmichael Funeral Homes - Smyrna
2950 King Street S.E.
Smyrna, GA 30080
770-435-4467
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
King Spring Baptist Church
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
King Spring Baptist Church
Ray Woolf


1927 - 2020
Ray Woolf Obituary
WOOLF, Ray Ray Woolf was born in Piedmont, Alabama in 1927. A memorial service will be held 11 AM Monday, January 6, 2020, at King Spring Baptist Church with Revs' Jamie Auton, Mike Metzger and Mark Bramblett officiating. Interment will be held at a later date at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton. After high school, Ray gained admittance to Auburn University and later enlisted in the Navy in 1945. After discharge, he returned and graduated from Auburn University in 1950. He went to work for Lockheed Georgia in 1953 and retired in 1987. Ray was an active member of King Spring Baptist Church, a deacon, and taught Sunday School for 20 years. He passed away on December 30, 2019. Ray is survived by Peggy, his wife of 64 years four, sons Alan, Dan (Lisa), Fred (Debbie), Jim, five grandchildren Lauren Grigg (Austin), Richard, Brittany Brookshire (Cody), Steven, Alexandra, and three great-grandsons, Sean Grigg, Joshua Grigg, and Judah Grigg. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 AM at King Spring Baptist Church. Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements (770)435-4467 www.carmichaelcares.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 3, 2020
