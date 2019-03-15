FISHER, Jr., Rayburn J. Rayburn J. Fisher, Jr. died on Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Atlanta, Georgia, at the age of 73. He was born in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, the son of Miriam and Rayburn J. Fisher. Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth Bridges Fisher; daughters Elizabeth Anne Fisher (Kevin Reimer) and Vivian Bridges Fisher (Judy Eustace); grandchildren Megan, Clare, Michael, Ryan, Eliza, and Benjamin; sisters Miriam Fisher Gentry and Vivian Boyd Fisher (Jim Newcome); and niece Clare Nicole Gentry (Steve Lorch). Mr. Fisher grew up in Birmingham, Alabama. He graduated from North Fulton High School in Atlanta in 1962. He received a BA degree from Davidson College in 1966 and an MBA degree from Stanford University in 1968. He served two years in the U.S. Army as a Lieutenant, including a one-year tour of duty with the 199th Light Infantry Brigade in Vietnam, 1969-1970. He was a commercial banker in Atlanta for almost forty years and served as a Chairman of the Georgia Bankers Association, 1996-1997. Mr. Fisher was a co-founder of Metro Bank of Atlanta in 1984 and was its CEO until the bank was sold to Regions Bank in 1996. Ashes will be buried at a private memorial service in the Chapel Memorial Garden of First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta, where Mr. Fisher was a long-time member and an elder. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a . Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary