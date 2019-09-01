|
|
BALTZ, Sr., Raymond E. Raymond E. Baltz, Sr., loving husband and father, passed away suddenly on August 23, 2019, at his home in Bluffton, SC at the age of 77. He is survived by his wife, Lois; his children and their spouses, Ray and Pamela Baltz, Jr. of Atlanta, GA, and Shari and Chris Dunlap of Uxbridge, MA; his sister and her spouse, Linda and Wesley Jones of Canton, OH; his grandchildren, Jacqueline and Raymond Baltz III and James, Michael, and Andrew Dunlap; along with many other loved ones. He is pre-deceased by his parents, Reverend Lonnie and Thelma Baltz. Ray was born in Meadville, PA, on May 15, 1942, and was a graduate of Niles McKinley High School, Eastern Nazarene College, and the University of Akron. A gifted athlete, Ray loved playing golf and basketball, and is a member of both the Eastern Nazarene College and the Niles McKinley High School Athletic Halls of Fame. He taught math and coached at Canton South High School in Canton, OH for 26 years, and was headmaster and teacher at Mount Vernon Christian Academy in Atlanta, GA for 5 years before teaching at various other high schools and colleges in the Southeast until his death. Ray was known for his strong faith, his love for his family, and his kind and gentle spirit. He was very proud of his children and grandchildren and cherished every opportunity to spend time with them. The family will receive friends at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel at 801 Pittsburgh Avenue NW, North Canton, Ohio on Saturday, October 12 at 10:00AM followed by a memorial service at 11:00AM.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 1, 2019