BALTZ, III, Raymond E. Raymond Edward Baltz, III, deeply loved son, brother and friend to so many, passed away suddenly in a tragic accident at Tulane University on March 12, 2020 at the age of 20. Raymond lived his short life to the fullest. When he passed, Raymond was a sophomore at Tulane, and a leader on the campus. He was elected to the Undergraduate Student Government and served on the Finance Committee. He served as a New Student Orientation Leader, and he planned to become a campus tour guide his junior year because he wanted prospective students to know how much he loved Tulane. He also was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity where he was pledge class president and social chair, and a member of the Interfraternity Council. Raymond was a double major in Political Science and History, and he planned to attend law school and become a lawyer like his father. Raymond was a 2018 graduate of The Westminster Schools in Atlanta, GA. A gifted athlete, Raymond played baseball and football in high school. He also played youth baseball at Buckhead Baseball and East Cobb Baseball, football at NYO, and basketball at Northside Methodist Church. For all of Raymond's accomplishments in his 20 years on this earth, his greatest legacy and accomplishment was that Raymond loved people, and people loved Raymond. Raymond was known for his compassionate and playful spirit, and his strong Catholic faith. Everyone who knew Raymond throughout his life loved him. Raymond brought people together. He made people feel better when he was around them, and he brought joy to everyone he met with his bright smile that lit up the room. Raymond is survived by his loving parents, Pamela and Raymond Baltz, Jr., his sister whom he adored, Jacqueline Baltz, his grandparents Charles and Patricia Genovese and Barbara Baltz, and several uncles, aunts and cousins. Raymond's grandfather, Ray Baltz, Sr., predeceased Raymond on August 23, 2019. A Memorial Mass for Raymond will take place at a future date at The Cathedral of Christ The King in Buckhead in Atlanta, GA.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 29, 2020