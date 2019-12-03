Resources
Raymond Fine Sr.

Raymond Fine Sr. Obituary
FINE, Sr., Raymond Allan Raymond Allan Fine, Sr. was born on January 3, 1946 in Atlanta, Georgia, the only child of Saul Fine and Catherine Estelle Wheeler Fine. He passed away peacefully after a heroic battle with cancer, with his family at his side on October 28, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Faye Norman Fine; his daughter, Catherine Myra Banich; his son, Raymond Allan Fine, Jr. and four grandsons. He was a loving husband and father, leading by example of kindness, honesty and civic concern. A memorial service will be held in Atlanta, GA at Cheatham Hill Memorial Cemetery on December 7, 2019 at 2:00 PM. www.highlandcare.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 3, 2019
