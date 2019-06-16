GILLELAND, Raymond Roger Raymond Roger Gilleland, 82, of Tucker, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away June 12, 2019. Born May 11, 1937, in Tate, GA, he was the son of the late Carlton Woodrow and Cleva Hulsey Gilleland of Dawsonville, GA. Roger graduated from North Georgia College and served as an Army Reservist, reaching the rank of Captain. After a brief stint with Firestone, he began a 35-year career as an Insurance Adjustor at Crawford and Company, later serving as lead of its trainee department. Roger was always active in community service. After moving to Tucker with his new family, he and his wife, Pam, served in the Tucker Jaycees/Jaycettes. He was a long-time, devoted member of Briarlake Baptist Church where he served as deacon, taught in various capacities in Sunday School (youth and adult), and coached in the baseball and basketball programs. He spent many years serving in youth sports at Fitzgerald Field. He coached both of his children in baseball, football, and softball and served as Tucker Youth Council president for softball. Roger was the head coach of the first travel softball team from Fitzgerald Field to participate in nationals, taking his 12-and-under team to a top-10 finish. Most of all, Roger will be remembered for his kindness and fairness towards others, giving generosity, and love for those in need. He will be greatly missed. Roger is survived by his wife of almost 58 years, Pamela Oliver Gilleland; son, Kevin Rogers Gilleland (Elizabeth) of Raleigh, NC; daughter, Chere Gilleland Stadler of Atlanta; four grandchildren, Sarah Elizabeth Gilleland, Olivia Alexandra Gilleland, Asher Jacob Stadler, and Lilian Bray Stadler; and brother, Dwight Delano Gilleland (Margaret) of Dawsonville, GA. The family would like to express its gratitude for those who assisted in the care of Mr. Gilleland. The service will be held on Wednesday, June 19th at 11 a.m. at the Briarlake Baptist Church chapel in Decatur. Visitation is at 10 a.m. Interment will be held following the services at Dawsonville Memorial Gardens, Dawsonville, GA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Bible Society (www.americanbible.org). Online condolences may be made at www.ASTurner.com. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary