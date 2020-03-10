|
GUNTER, Raymond Maloy Raymond Maloy Gunter age 87 of Alpharetta went to be with the Lord on March 8, 2020. He was the rock of his family and he will be greatly missed but we know he is home in heaven with his Lord and Savior surrounded by his loved ones who have gone on before him. He was a son of a sharecropper who rose to the level of Director of Flight Operations at Lockheed. He was a man of great passions. He loved, protected and provided for his family. He loved and served in his church, Bethany Baptist for many years. He loved hunting, fishing, and Twin Gables Farm. He and Alice traveled the world together. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Alice and his daughter, Brenda Wyatt. He is survived by his sons, Mike Gunter (Janis) and Kim Gunter (Dawn); grandchildren, Amy LeBlanc (Jason), Josh Wyatt (Katie), Zach Gunter (Katelyn), Maloy Gunter and Cameron Gunter; great-grandchildren, Allie, Maddie, Cooper, Oliver and Ethan; great-great-grandchild, Reyna; brothers and sisters along with numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethany Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Bethany Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Mr. Gunter will lie in state at the church from 1:00 PM until the time of service. The Gunter family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors. Special thanks to Addington Place and AGAPE Hospice Care for their love and support for our Dad/Papa during this journey. Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Roswell, 770-645-1414. www.northsidechapel.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 10, 2020