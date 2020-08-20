1/
Raymond Guy
GUY, Raymond Lee Raymond Lee Guy, age 72 of Cartersville passed away August 18, 2020.Raymond served in the United States Army and was a Vietnam War Veteran. He was a member of North Cobb Church of Christ. Raymond was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Elizabeth Guy, sister, Ellen McCurley and grandsons, Joseph and James Wheeler. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Myra Guy, daughter, Deborah Guy, son, Ray Guy, son, Michael (Tammi) Guy, daughter, Janet (Jeremy) Wheeler, grandchildren, Jennifer Wheeler, Anna Guy and Kaitlyn Guy. Private Graveside Services to be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Raintree Village, 3757 Johnston Road Valdosta, GA 31601. Arrangements are with Davis-Struempf Funeral Home, Austell.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Davis-Struempf Funeral Home & Crematory
1975 E West Connector
Austell, GA 30106
(770) 944-2900
