HART, Raymond Raymond Kenneth Hart joined his wife (Betty Joyce Hart) of 63 years in eternal peace on November 8, 2019. He died peacefully after a short illness. He is survived by children, Timothy Kenneth Hart (Lisa Vernet Hart, granddaughter Emily Louise Hart, preceded by grandson Benjamin Palmer Hart) and Rowena Jane Hart Preisinger (George T Preisinger, granddaughters Eva Rae Joyner (Scott Joyner, great grandchildren Lily Faith Joyner and Jaxon Mitchell Joyner) and Samantha Jane Preisinger and grandson John Hart Preisinger). Born in Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia on February 15, 1928 to Olive Palmer Hart of New Zealand and William Kenneth Hart of Australia. Graduating from Sydney Technical College in 1949, Raymond traveled to Imperial College, London and graduated (1952) with a BS in physics. He was accepted into the doctorate program at College of Corpus Christi, University of Cambridge, UK. He received a PhD in metallurgy in 1955 and returned to Melbourne, Australia to be Scientific Officer at Aeronautical Research Laboratories. After reading a published paper by Raymond (1958), Joseph Draley traveled to Melbourne to hire him as a Senior Scientist at Argonne National Laboratory in Chicago, IL. In 1970 he moved to Georgia Tech to be Principal Research Scientist. In 1974, he founded PASAT Research Associates, Inc and moved into forensic electron microscopy completing a JD from Kennedy Western University (1991). Contracted by CIT/JPL to design/build a space vehicle compatible Scanning Electron Microprobe Analyzer (SEMPA; 1976-82) he received a NASA Certificate of Recognition (1976). Other honors include: President's Award Midwest Society of Electronic microscopy (1986); Distinguished Scientist Award Southeastern Microscopy Society (1993); first recipient of Morton D Maser Distinguished Service Award, Microscopy Society of America (1995); American Medal of Honor, ABI (2006). He was one of the original members of the Heritage Foundation (1973) and life member of the National Rifle Association. Raymond enjoyed hunting and fishing, and with Betty were avid international travelers. He was a 50 year active member of Holy Innocents Episcopal Church serving on many committees and made lifelong friendships. Services are at 2 PM, Saturday November 16, at Holy Innocents Episcopal Church. 805 Mount Vernon Hwy, NW Atlanta, GA 30327
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 15, 2019