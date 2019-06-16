HUFF, Raymond Vanorie "Ray" Raymond "Ray" Vanorie Huff, age 85, of Cumming, Georgia passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019. Mr. Huff was born in Cordele, Georgia on May 8, 1934. Ray is preceded in death by his mother Ruth and step-father Spencer Minor. He graduated from O'Keefe High School in 1952 and attended Georgia State University. He excelled at selling medical and surgical supplies and helping doctors in Atlanta set up their practices. His hobbies included playing tennis and trips to Hilton Head Island. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of sixty-five years, Jackie Barbara; two daughters, Donna (Bruce) Longmore and Shelly (David) Morris; seven grandchildren David, Drew, Dana, Ashley, Jack, Keith and Mitchell and four great-grandchildren Wade, Wyatt, Lawton and Nova. Ginger, his dog, was a cherished companion. He lived a beautiful eighty-five years. Celebration of life service will be 2:30 PM Sunday, June 23, 2019 in the Chapel of McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, Georgia 30040, with a reception following in the Community Room. In leu of flowers, donations to Forsyth County Animal Shelter. https://www.forsythco.com/Departments-Offices/Animal-Shelter Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary