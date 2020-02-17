Services
Roper Funeral Home
206 Holly Street
Jasper, GA 30143
(706) 253-7500
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Roper Funeral
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Massey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Massey Jr.


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond Massey Jr. Obituary
MASSEY, Jr., Raymond Raymond Douglas Massey, Jr., age 78, of Big Canoe, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta. He was born January 23, 1942 to Raymond, Sr., and Claire Massey in Jacksonville Florida. He graduated from Georgia Tech in 1965 with a bachelor's degree in Industrial Management. He is survived by his wife Margarette Massey of Big Canoe; son and daughter-in-law, Raymond III (Doug) and Tami Massey, of Edgefield South Carolina, daughter, Lisa DeAnne Massey, of Gainesville; grandchildren, Maggie, Matthew, and Claire Massey of Edgefield, South Carolina; sister and brother-in-law, Betsy and William Spradling, of Fairhope, Alabama. He was preceded in death by his parents Raymond, Sr., and Claire Massey. The family will receive friends Tuesday, February 18, at Roper Funeral from 4 until 7 PM. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Staff of Roper Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -