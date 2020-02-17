|
|
MASSEY, Jr., Raymond Raymond Douglas Massey, Jr., age 78, of Big Canoe, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta. He was born January 23, 1942 to Raymond, Sr., and Claire Massey in Jacksonville Florida. He graduated from Georgia Tech in 1965 with a bachelor's degree in Industrial Management. He is survived by his wife Margarette Massey of Big Canoe; son and daughter-in-law, Raymond III (Doug) and Tami Massey, of Edgefield South Carolina, daughter, Lisa DeAnne Massey, of Gainesville; grandchildren, Maggie, Matthew, and Claire Massey of Edgefield, South Carolina; sister and brother-in-law, Betsy and William Spradling, of Fairhope, Alabama. He was preceded in death by his parents Raymond, Sr., and Claire Massey. The family will receive friends Tuesday, February 18, at Roper Funeral from 4 until 7 PM. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Staff of Roper Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 17, 2020