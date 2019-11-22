Services
Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. - Rockdale Chapel
1999 Hwy 138 SE
Conyers, GA 30013
(770) 285-6673
Resources
Raymond Morgan Obituary
MORGAN, Raymond Alvin Celebration of Life Services for Raymond Alvin Morgan will be held 11 AM on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at our Rockdale Chapel, 1999 Hwy. 138 SE Conyers, Georgia 30013. Interment: Monday, Nov. 25, Georgia National Cemetery Canton, Georgia Viewing/Visitation Friday, Nov. 22 from 12 PM - 8 PM. Family will be present to receive family and friends from 6 PM to 8 PM. Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., (770)285-6673.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 22, 2019
