SLUK, Raymond Michael Raymond Michael Sluk, age 63, of Senoia passed away on Feb. 8, 2020. He was born on May 14, 1956, in Pittsburgh, PA, to the late Peter and Catherine Sluk. Raymond retired as Vice President of FedEx and as the President from Falcon Aviation Academy. Raymond is survived by his wife, Deanna Sluk, daughters, Tiffany Ferencz (Brett), Jennifer Hughey (Clint), Linsey Butler (Tyler), grandchildren, Abby, Sydney, Kaija, Aliz, Nora, Emmett, Micah, B. Matthew, and Jonah, one brother, one sister, and nieces and nephews. Ray Sluk was a man who loved the Lord and dedicated his life to serving others. He always sought the best in people and encouraged everyone to be their very best self. Dedicated to leadership development, Ray spent over 25 years with FedEx, over 15 years in aviation, and a lifetime in ministry. His four main loves included: Jesus, his family, flying, and serving others. He knew life was short, so he lived each day as if he were living on borrowed time. He will be missed by many, but we know that on Saturday he heard the words: "well done, my good and faithful servant." A memorial service will be held at 11 AM, on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at Dogwood Church, Tyrone. The family will receive friends from 5 PM 8 PM, on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Mowell Funeral Home, Fayetteville. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Ray's ministries: B. Kelly Eickenberg with Remember Nhu, Dogwood Church, Tyrone, Russia Missions, and AlongSideAsia. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville, 770.461.7641 www.mowells.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 14, 2020
