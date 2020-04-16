Services
Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home
1163 Reynolds Street
Covington, GA 30015
(770) 786-6177
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 16, 2020
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home
1163 Reynolds Street
Covington, GA 30015
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home
1163 Reynolds Street
Covington, GA 30015
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Springfield Memorial Gardens
Academy Street,
Newborn, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Thomas


1977 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond Thomas Obituary
THOMAS, Raymond Terrell Raymond Terrell Thomas was born July 23, 1977, to the late Raymond & Shirley Thomas. He was the youngest of two children. Terrell was educated in the Newton County School System and graduated from Newton High School in 1997. On the evening of April 9, 2020, Terrell transitioned to his Heavenly Home as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. He was preceded in death by his parents. Graveside Service will be held Friday, April 17, at 11 AM, at Springfield Memorial Gardens, Academy Street, Newborn, GA 30056. Dr. Eric Wendell Lee, Sr., Eulogist. Terrell leaves precious memories with his sister, Mr. & Mrs. Henry (Shari) Clay, nieces, Shemaiah Lawrence and Messiah Thomas; nephew, Tobiah Thomas; four great-nieces, McKenzie Lawrence, Carlyn Anderson, Morgan Cook and Kennedy Thomas; great-nephew, Mace Baynes and a host of other relatives and friends. Family and friends will assemble at the Funeral home at 10 AM. Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home Inc. 770-786-6177. www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -