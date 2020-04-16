|
THOMAS, Raymond Terrell Raymond Terrell Thomas was born July 23, 1977, to the late Raymond & Shirley Thomas. He was the youngest of two children. Terrell was educated in the Newton County School System and graduated from Newton High School in 1997. On the evening of April 9, 2020, Terrell transitioned to his Heavenly Home as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. He was preceded in death by his parents. Graveside Service will be held Friday, April 17, at 11 AM, at Springfield Memorial Gardens, Academy Street, Newborn, GA 30056. Dr. Eric Wendell Lee, Sr., Eulogist. Terrell leaves precious memories with his sister, Mr. & Mrs. Henry (Shari) Clay, nieces, Shemaiah Lawrence and Messiah Thomas; nephew, Tobiah Thomas; four great-nieces, McKenzie Lawrence, Carlyn Anderson, Morgan Cook and Kennedy Thomas; great-nephew, Mace Baynes and a host of other relatives and friends. Family and friends will assemble at the Funeral home at 10 AM. Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home Inc. 770-786-6177. www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 16, 2020