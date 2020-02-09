|
WOFFORD, Raymond Maurice Mr. Raymond Maurice Wofford, age 80 of Loganville, passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Peggy Carter Wofford, parents, E.A. (Sam) and Aline Wofford, sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Charles Oxford. He is survived by his children, Nancy and Mark Connard, Ryan and Adria Wofford, grandchildren, Clint and Jordan Connard, Cody Connard, brother, Robert L. Wofford; several nieces and nephews, many friends and other family members. Mr. Wofford was a member of Mount Carmel Christian Church and the Panthersville Masonic Lodge. Funeral Services will be held Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 at 1 PM, at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Pastor Joe Hughes officiating; interment will follow at Fairview Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends from 11:30 AM until 1 PM, prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Condolences may be submitted online at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 9, 2020