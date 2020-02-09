Services
Scot Ward Funeral Services - Green Meadow Chapel
699 American Legion Road
Conyers, GA 30012
(770) 483-7216
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Wofford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Wofford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond Wofford Obituary
WOFFORD, Raymond Maurice Mr. Raymond Maurice Wofford, age 80 of Loganville, passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Peggy Carter Wofford, parents, E.A. (Sam) and Aline Wofford, sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Charles Oxford. He is survived by his children, Nancy and Mark Connard, Ryan and Adria Wofford, grandchildren, Clint and Jordan Connard, Cody Connard, brother, Robert L. Wofford; several nieces and nephews, many friends and other family members. Mr. Wofford was a member of Mount Carmel Christian Church and the Panthersville Masonic Lodge. Funeral Services will be held Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 at 1 PM, at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Pastor Joe Hughes officiating; interment will follow at Fairview Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends from 11:30 AM until 1 PM, prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Condolences may be submitted online at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Scot Ward Funeral Services - Green Meadow Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -