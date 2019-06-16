ZIMMERMAN, Jr., Raymond Raymond Shoop Zimmerman, Jr. passed away on June 5, 2019 at the age of 91 after an extended illness. He was born in Lemoyne, Pennsylvania on February 1, 1928 to Cora I. Lynch and Raymond S. Zimmerman, Sr. He graduated from Lemoyne High School in 1945 and served in the Army from 1946 to 1947 stationed in Hiroshima, Japan. He graduated from Lebanon Valley College in Annville, PA, in 1950. He worked for the U.S. Department of Urban Renewal in Philadelphia and in 1969 transferred to the Federal Highway Administration in Atlanta where he continued his career as a relocation specialist until his retirement in 1986. He and his wife, Alice Jane Hoke Zimmerman, lived in Dunwoody, Georgia where they were active in Kingswood United Methodist Church and in the Dekalb Highlands neighborhood association. Ray also was active in the Republican Party of Georgia. After he retired, he was active with the National Association of Retired Federal Employees. He is predeceased by his wife, Alice. They were married for 59 years when she died in 2011. He is survived by his children, Judy Zimmerman-Reisch, her husband John Reisch, of Canaan, NH; Susan Z. Volentine of Marietta, GA; and David C. Zimmerman, his wife Joann, of Panama City Beach, FL. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Sean and Angela Reisch; Rachel, Scott, and Melissa Volentine; and David C. Zimmerman II, his wife Banner, and their children, Madison, Nalanie, and Trevor. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations can be made to Kingswood United Methodist Church: 5015 Tilly Mill Road, Dunwoody, Georgia 30338, 770-457-1317. A private service for family members will be held to scatter his ashes. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary