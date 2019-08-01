|
|
POWELL, Rayve Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Rayve Powell, Atlanta, Georgia will be held Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM at our chapel. Rev. Tracy B. Wheeler, Sr., Officiating. Interment, Lincoln Cemetery. Rayve is survived by his loving wife, Shirley G. Powell; three daughters, Sabrina King, Saundra Dancy (Isaac), and Cheryl Penn (Tommy); five grandsons, Travis King, Jr., (Anita), Michael Clark, Jr., Tommy Penn III, Isaac Dancy, Jr., and Trenton Penn; four granddaughters, Sharita Clark (Kris), Shanta King, Sheridan King and Hannah Dancy; four great-grandchildren; Khloe, Kali, Juelz, and Karah; four brothers, Jack Powell, Sherman Powell, Larry Powell (Lougenia), and Darion Powell (Ann); three brothers-in-law, Donald Garner, Richard Garner and Bobby Garner (Cheryl); and three sisters-in-law, Ouida Hollingsworth, Jean Roberts and Ann Rainey along with a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Viewing Thursday, 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. The family will assemble at the family residence. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404) 758-1731
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 1, 2019