Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home-West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30310
(404) 758-1731
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home-West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30310
Rayve Powell Obituary
POWELL, Rayve Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Rayve Powell, Atlanta, Georgia will be held Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM at our chapel. Rev. Tracy B. Wheeler, Sr., Officiating. Interment, Lincoln Cemetery. Rayve is survived by his loving wife, Shirley G. Powell; three daughters, Sabrina King, Saundra Dancy (Isaac), and Cheryl Penn (Tommy); five grandsons, Travis King, Jr., (Anita), Michael Clark, Jr., Tommy Penn III, Isaac Dancy, Jr., and Trenton Penn; four granddaughters, Sharita Clark (Kris), Shanta King, Sheridan King and Hannah Dancy; four great-grandchildren; Khloe, Kali, Juelz, and Karah; four brothers, Jack Powell, Sherman Powell, Larry Powell (Lougenia), and Darion Powell (Ann); three brothers-in-law, Donald Garner, Richard Garner and Bobby Garner (Cheryl); and three sisters-in-law, Ouida Hollingsworth, Jean Roberts and Ann Rainey along with a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Viewing Thursday, 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. The family will assemble at the family residence. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404) 758-1731
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 1, 2019
