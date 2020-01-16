Services
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW 
Atlanta, GA 30331
404-349-3000
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dixie Hills First Baptist Church
1995 Morehouse Dr
Atlanta, GA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Jackson Memorial Baptist Church
534 Fairburn Rd
Atlanta, GA
View Map
R.B. Sutton Obituary
SUTTON, Rev. Dr. R.B. Rev. Dr. R.B. Sutton,93, Pastor Emeritus of Dixie Hills First Baptist Church, Atlanta, transitioned Sunday night, January 12,2020. A gentle giant. loved and respected by all that his life touched. The Celebration of Life services will begin with Family visitation and viewing, Friday January 17, 2020 4p-7p, Dixie Hills First Baptist Church, 1995 Morehouse Dr, Atlanta. Funeral service, Saturday, January 18, 2020, 11am Jackson Memorial Baptist Church, 534 Fairburn Rd, Atlanta. Rev. Dr. Gregory Sutton and Rev. Clifford Sutton, Officiating. Rev. Michael Sutton (son), Eulogist. Rev.R.B, Sutton is survived by sons, Russell Sutton Jr and Rev. Michael (Carletta); Daughters, Laura, Beverly ( William),Valerie (Emanuel), Pamela ( Sam), a host of other family and friends. Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel 1199 Utoy Springs Rd S.W Atlanta 404-349-3000 mbfh.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 16, 2020
