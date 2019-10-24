|
HILL, Rebecca "Becky" 08/06/1938 10/22/2019 Rebecca Byers Hill "Becky", passed after a courageous 4-year fight to recuperate from 3 strokes, a subdural hematoma, and suffering a severe infection for the past 5 1/2 weeks. She was surrounded by family and friends during her latest hospital and hospice stay. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Robert (Bob) G. Hill; her daughters, Sarah McKenzie (Doyle) and Deborah Hill; her sister, Sarah Naff (Sam); her grandchildren, Katie, Elizabeth, and Sawyer McKenzie; and many cousins nieces, nephews, lifelong friends, and dedicated caregiver, Ronda Overstreet. She was preceded in death by her son; Robert G. Hill, Jr., her parents, Fred and Betty Byers, and a beloved cousin, Sally Lee. Becky was born in Greenville, NC, and in 1948, moved to Greenview Ave., Atlanta, 2 houses from her future husband. She graduated from North Fulton High School and attended Averett College. She worked for the Gulf Oil Corporation's regional office in the real estate department in Atlanta. Her favorite lunchtime activity was to take the special $.05 shopper's bus from Franklin-Simon to Davison's and Richs. After marrying her childhood sweetheart and relocating to Pearl Harbor, HI, she worked as an assistant to a hospital administrator. From Hawaii, Becky supported Bob as he pursued his MBA at Harvard by working in the F.W. Woolworth Company's real estate department in Cambridge, MA, and then returned to Atlanta to start a family. Becky was a stay at home mom for many years in Atlanta and Newport Beach, CA, before starting a career in residential real estate, a field in which she had been interested since high school. She combined real estate with a love of interior design and was a $1,000,000 agent in multiple years with Northside Realty and Coldwell Banker. In 1999, she received the Atlanta REALTORS Association's Phoenix Award. She was active in her children's activities, ALTA, Peachtree Road United Methodist Church for 70 years, and a member of P.E.O. Becky dearly loved and found much joy in her grandchildren. She was a wonderful grandmother to them as she was a wonderful mother to her children and a wonderful wife to Bob. There will be a memorial service held for her at 11 AM, Saturday, November 26, 2019, at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, 3180 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA, 30305 with a reception following. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial gifts to Peachtree Road United Methodist Church at the address above. Prior to the memorial service, the family will gather for a private interment at Arlington Memorial Park.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019