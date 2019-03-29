|
WATKINS, Rebecca B. Celebration of Life Service for Apostle Rebecca B. Watkins, of Snellville, GA; Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 12NOON; Holy Fellowship COGIC, 3691 Centerville Hwy, Snellville, GA; Bishop Michael J. Paden, Sr., pastor; Pastor Sylvania Watkins, Sr., eulogist. Interment Eternal Hills Memorial Gardens. Survivors, husband Mr. Larry Watkins; daughters Catrina (Michael) McCullough and Sabrina (James) Watkins-Jenkins; grandchildren, Porshaye, Raphael, Christopher, Michael Jr., and Amir; sisters, Patricia Rouse, Brenda Bailey and Betty Bailey; sister in law Barbara Johnson and other relatives and friends. Viewing and Musical Celebration today, Friday, March 29, 2019; 4:30pm to 9:00pm at Shiloh Baptist Church, 2490 Ross Rd. Snellville, GA. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel (404) 758-1731.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 29, 2019
